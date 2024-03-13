Japan To Host Art Exhibition Dedicated To Azerbaijani Cuisine

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
Root K Contemporary in Tokyo will host a group exhibition themed
"Azerbaijani Cuisine" on March 16-17.
Nearly 15 young artists representing KamART Art Gallery will
present 32 art works as part of the exhibition with the support of
the Azerbaijani Embassy in Japan, Azernews reports.
Azerbaijani cuisine belongs to one of the most interesting and
original culinary traditions in the world, it is based on
centuries-old traditions and is famous for its original dishes. It
is widely known and very popular among other oriental cuisines, and
some of its dishes are even included in the international menu. The
unique dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine cannot be confused with any
others; they evoke enthusiastic responses from the most
sophisticated gourmets.
The main purpose of the exhibition is to draw attention to the
cultural heritage and culinary traditions of Azerbaijan and support
talented young artists.
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day,
and Milli.
