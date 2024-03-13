               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Weapons And Ammunition Discovered In Khankendi


3/13/2024 3:09:37 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Police officers found different types of weapons and ammunition in Khankendi city, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

The Press Service said that on March 11 and 12, 17 different brands of automatic weapons, 1 machine gun, 2 pistols, 6 rifles, 21 grenades, 5 communication devices, 106 cartridge combs, 6231 cartridges of different calibers, 13 bayonets and other ammunition were found and taken away.

MENAFN13032024000195011045ID1107970135

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search