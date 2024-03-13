Weapons And Ammunition Discovered In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Police officers found different types of weapons and ammunition
in Khankendi city, Azernews reports, citing the
Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).
The Press Service said that on March 11 and 12, 17 different
brands of automatic weapons, 1 machine gun, 2 pistols, 6 rifles, 21
grenades, 5 communication devices, 106 cartridge combs, 6231
cartridges of different calibers, 13 bayonets and other ammunition
were found and taken away.
