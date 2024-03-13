Death Toll From Russian Missile Attack On Kryvyi Rih Rises To Four

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The death toll from Russia's March 12 missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has increased to four after a woman, injured in the attack, died in a local hospital.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, a 47-year-old woman died in the hospital as a result of an enemy missile attack. The injuries were fatal. I express my condolences to her loved ones," he wrote.

Six people remain in grave condition, including two children.

Earlier reports said that the overnight drone attack on Kryvyi Rih had injured 38 people, including ten children. Three people were reported dead, including two women and a man.

Late on March 12, the occupiers launched a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. There were at least three hits, including direct hits on a nine-story building and the roof of a five-story building.