Russian Army Loses 980 Troops Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 426,870 Russian invaders were killed and wounded in action in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and March 13, 2024, including 980 in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Since the war started, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 6,752 enemy tanks (including five tanks in the past 24 hours), 12,921 (+20) armored fighting vehicles, 10,554 (+32) artillery systems, 1,017 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 715 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,205 (+22) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,919 (+1) cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 13,932 (+62) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,699 (+8) pieces of special equipment.

Ukraine war update: 91 combat clashes on battlefield in last 24 hours

According to the General Staff, given the constant arrival of detailed intelligence, there was a need to adjust the number of downed enemy cruise missiles and UAVs.

The latest data on enemy losses are being verified.