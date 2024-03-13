Les Roches And Haut-Lac International Bilingual School Pioneer The Launch Of A Hospitality Specialization Track In High School

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13th March 2024- Les Roches and Haut-Lac School launch the first International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme (IBCP) in hospitality. Specializing in this field was previously only possible after high school, through a university degree. However, for the first time, the partnership between Haut-Lac School, one of the most prestigious bilingual schools internationally, and Les Roches, one of the top four academic institutions worldwide specializing in hotel management, enables young people aged 16 to 18 to complete an international immersive experience in the world of hospitality management in their last two years of high school.



Typically, high school students specialize in one of four areas, namely social sciences and humanities, technology and science, art, or general education. This new hospitality track, driven by two leading educational entities such as Haut-Lac School and Les Roches, represents a milestone in the hospitality & tourism and academic worlds. Training in hospitality has experienced steady growth in recent years, leading to an improvement in the quality of tourism and employment in a sector that previously lacked specialized professionals. Through this new IB high school program, future hospitality leaders can begin to immerse themselves in this industry at an earlier stage and learn about the social value of professions linked to the industry.



This International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme combines academic experience with practical training, a hallmark of Les Roches. It provides an early introduction to the field of hotel management, as well as access to networking opportunities with key industry players, including travel agencies, hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality and tourism organizations globally. In addition, students will acquire personal and communication skills and international analytical capabilities that are essential for pursuing university careers in tourism and hospitality management worldwide.



\"It is crucial for the secondary education sector that students graduate well-prepared for pursuing their university careers. Therefore, we believe it is very beneficial for this high school news specialization track to exist so that, in a vocationally driven profession like hospitality, students can start immersing themselves in it as soon as possible. Forming this alliance with Haut-Lac will mark a turning point in global youth education, offering a wide range of opportunities that address their concerns and meet the needs of the industry. At Les Roches, we have been pioneers in hospitality and luxury tourism education for seven decades, but the last ten years, during which enrollments have increased by 65%, have brought about a paradigm shift. Specialized training in hospitality is gaining the recognition it truly deserves, and it has been noticeable in the classrooms. It is time to continue advancing and creating benchmarks; therefore, creating similar models to this new international high school program in the Spanish and international educational framework could mean the assured generation of talent in one of our most important industries,\" said Carlos Diez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches.



During the two-year IBCP program at Haut-Lac School, graduates will expand their knowledge and experience in hospitality by completing a research project during a 20-week online study period with Les Roches. They may then also choose to follow a two-week hotel immersion period on the Summer Program at the Les Roches campus in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.



\"Embark on a transformative journey with Haut-Lac International Bilingual School and Les Roches Hotel Management School, where the two-year IB Career-Related Programme unfolds a world of opportunities for 16-year-old high school students. Beyond academics, we cultivate holistic development, preparing students for global success by seamlessly blending rigorous education with real-world skills in partnership with a renowned institution. Elevate your learning experience, foster bilingual proficiency, and embrace a pathway to excellence in both education and the thriving world of hotel management\", said Rossella Cosso, Head of Secondary at Haut-Lac International Bilingual School.



Upon completion of the course, students wishing to continue studying in this field at university level, will have sufficient credits for direct access to the second year of the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Global Hospitality Management at Les Roches.



Specialization and Innovation



At the forefront of the latest industry trends, Les Roches students enter the job market with a privileged position thanks to the global mindset, language and communication skills, soft skills, and managerial abilities they have learned at school. Employment opportunities in hospitality management go beyond hotel chains and hospitality establishments. Many top companies seek to recruit leaders specialized in other fields, such as entrepreneurship, events, finance, real estate, banking, marketing, sports, sustainability, or digital transformation.



With a 98% employability rate and over 16,000 alumni working in 140 countries, Les Roches has established a unique and exclusive education model defined as a benchmark for quality, reference, and, above all, employability. There is a wide range of non-hotel companies seeking graduates in hospitality business administration simply because of the soft skills and the managerial abilities they acquire. Les Roches students have access to job and internship positions in over 200 leading companies in the hotel, tourism, and other luxury service-related sectors, such as Louis Vuitton, Accor Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, IHG, The Ritz-Carlton, Soho House & Co, Mandarin Oriental, Marriott International, Silversea, Qatar Airways, and Hublot.



This strategic alliance between Les Roches and Haut-Lac marks a significant milestone in high school education and the hospitality industry. By launching the first IB hospitality specialization track for high school students, we are providing young learners with an unprecedented opportunity to explore and engage with the dynamic world of hospitality management. This pioneering initiative will not only empower students to pursue their passions but also meet the evolving needs of the global hospitality sector. Together, both institutions are shaping the future of education and preparing the next generation of hospitality leaders for success.



About Les Roches



Les Roches is a bespoke experience to educate tomorrow\'s leaders in hospitality. Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les Roches offers undergraduate, graduate degrees and executive programs in Luxury, Hospitality and Tourism Management. Les Roches has campuses across Switzerland, Spain, UAE, and China, as well as partner campus in near New Delhi.



Les Roches ranks 4th in the worldâ€TMs higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2023). Part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education, Les Roches is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).





About Haut-Lac International Bilingual School



Haut-Lac International Bilingual School is a leading IB World School in Switzerland. Founded in 1993, it provides students aged 3 to 18 with personalised fully bilingual, predominantly English, and predominantly French learning pathways, culminating in the renowned IB Diploma Programme or IB Career-Related Programme.



Haut-Lacâ€TMs holistic approach to education ensures students are able to develop both their academic knowledge and the soft skills required for success in the modern world. Success which can be seen when Haut-Lac graduates move on to pursue the further studies and careers of their choice at top universities and businesses in Switzerland and worldwide.

