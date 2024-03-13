Biden, Trump On Track To Presidential Nomination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 13 (KUNA) -- President Joe Biden and his former peer Donald Trump have bagged enough votes from their parties to run for presidential elections due in early November.

Bidenآ's victory in Georgia on Tuesday pushed him over the delegate threshold to become the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee. Biden will be formally named the partyآ's nominee this August at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

President Biden and former President Donald Trump were both on track to clinch their respective party's nominations Tuesday night, as several states held nominating contests. Republicans in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington held primaries Tuesday, and Hawaii is holding GOP caucuses this evening.

Democrats also held primaries in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington, as well as the northern Mariana Islands, and Democrats abroad are voting.

Former President Trump is projected to win the GOP primary in Washington, thereby clinching the Republican presidential nomination and setting him up for a rematch against President Biden, according to Decision Desk HQ.

Trump is expected to notch at least 1,215 delegates, the minimum number needed to secure the Republican nod. Ahead of the Tuesday primaries, Trump had been awarded 1,077 delegates, according to DDHQ, meaning that he needed at least 138 delegates.

Bid said in a statement, "Four years ago, I ran for president because I believed we were in a battle for the soul of this nation. Because of the American people, we won that battle, and now I am honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party and our country in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever." (end)

