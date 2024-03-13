Pentagon: Temporary Seaport To Provide Palestinians With Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 13 (KUNA) -- The Pentagon has revealed that within 60 days, the makeshift seaport on the Gaza shore that President Joe Biden had proposed will be fully operational, allowing aid to be delivered to Palestinian civilians.

At a news conference, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder stated late on Tuesday, "Four U.S. military ships loaded with equipment have moved to the eastern Mediterranean to begin building the naval assets that will be allocated to provide civilians in Gaza with relief and basic needs."

Ryder announced that the temporary port will aid US humanitarian efforts for Palestinians in Gaza, enabling the delivery of approximately two million daily meals by sea.

US President Joe Biden announced plans to establish a temporary military port on the Gaza Strip to provide urgent humanitarian aid to Palestinians affected by the conflict.

In his State of the Union address, Biden directed the US military to establish a temporary pier in the Mediterranean Sea on Gaza's coast, urging the Israeli occupying entity not to use humanitarian aid as a negotiating tool.

The US administration has repeatedly expressed its desire for more humanitarian aid into Gaza, but the UN reports that Israel has been preventing aid from reaching those at risk of famine. (end)

