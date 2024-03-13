Houthi Missile Targets US Destroyer In The Red Sea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 13 (KUNA) -- A ballistic missile unleashed by the Houthi militias has targeted a US destroyer in the Red Sea.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement that the US and coalition forces downed two Houthi-launched drones.

CENTCOM said in a statement "Between 2:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. (Sanaa time) on March 12, Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired one close-range ballistic missile from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward USS Laboon in the Red Sea.

The missile did not impact the vessel and there were no injuries or damage reported.

Meanwhile, United States Central Command and a coalition vessel successfully engaged and destroyed two unmanned aerial systems (UAS) launched from a Houthi-controlled area of Yemen. It was determined these weapons presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and U.S. Navy ships. These actions are taken to protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy and merchant vessels. (end)

