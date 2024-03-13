(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 13 (KUNA)
1963 -- The UN opens an office to offer aid and technical expertise in Kuwait. The Gulf country joined the organization on May 14 to become the 111th member state.
2001 -- The court of cassation has commuted the death sentence to life behind bars against Alaa Hussein, head of a de facto and illegitimate government formed by the Iraqi occupation.
2006 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah is adorned by UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan with Zayed Medal in admiration of his constructive role in serving Arab and Gulf causes.
2015 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah declares allocating USD four billion worth of investments, aid and deposits at the Egyptian central Bank, part of a pledge by Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE to support Egypt with USD 12 billion.
2022 -- The Central Bank of Kuwait declares start of applying the remittances' system "Afaq" where the transfers will in currencies of the GCC countries, in addition to other currencies, in short-time and low-cost transactions.
2022 -- The former member of the municipal council Marzoug Abdulwahab Al-Marzoug passes away at the age of 100. He had substantial contributions to boosting the national economy. (end) rk
