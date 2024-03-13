Higher Council Concludes Workshops To Improve Academic Sign Language For Deaf Students

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 13 (Petra) -- The Higher Council for the Rights of Persons with Disabilities on Tuesday concluded two consultative workshops aimed at enhancing academic sign language for deaf students.Held as part of the "Developing Academic Sign Language for Deaf Students in Jordanian Schools" project, funded by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the workshops addressed key strategies for improving the educational system in schools catering to the deaf community.Participants in the workshops included representatives from various sectors, such as the Ministry of Education's General Education Department, Programs for Persons with Disabilities, and the National Curriculum Center. Also in attendance were professionals from community rehabilitation centers under the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), members of the Sign Language Development Committee formed by the Higher Council, experts in deaf education and cochlear implantation, and academics from the University of Jordan.Discussions during the workshops centered on the introduction of new sign terminologies from primary and secondary curricula to develop academic sign language for deaf students. The aim is to make these sign terminologies available to teachers and deaf students through the international "SASL" website. The role of the Ministry of Education in partnership with the Higher Council in advancing the educational system was underscored.Moreover, participants reviewed pertinent Arab and international legislation related to hearing impairment and explored avenues for enhancing Jordanian legislation to create a more inclusive educational environment for deaf students.Key recommendations emerged from the workshops, including the approval of a national referral pathway prepared by the Ministries of Health, Education, and Social Development in collaboration with the Higher Council. This pathway aims to provide comprehensive services to persons with disabilities from birth.Furthermore, participants stressed the importance of capacity-building for teachers in sign language to facilitate effective communication with deaf students. They also highlighted the necessity of integrating visual aids into educational curricula to ensure the quality of the learning process.The project's overarching goal, supported by KOICA, is to develop signs for academic terms across various subjects to enhance the educational experience for deaf students. Experts from the deaf community, along with experienced teachers, are actively involved in this endeavor, which aims to create a more inclusive and accessible educational landscape for all.