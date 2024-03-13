Israeli Raids, Shelling In Gaza Claim Dozens Of Palestinian Lives And Cause Multiple Injuries

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, March 13 (Petra) - Dozens of Palestinians, including children and women, were killed and injured at dawn on Wednesday, in a series of Israeli raids and artillery shelling on Gaza.The relentless aggression against Gaza has now persisted for 159 days, exacerbating the already dire humanitarian situation in the Strip.Health sources in Gaza confirmed that two individuals were killed, and four children sustained injuries when the occupation forces bombed a house in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, located in northern Gaza City.Furthermore, several citizens lost their lives as a result of the occupation's bombardment of a house on Salah al-Din Street, east of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood.Reports from local sources indicate that a number of citizens were injured, and others remain missing following an Israeli airstrike targeting a house on Al-Sahaba Street in Gaza City.Additionally, Israeli aircraft and artillery targeted the northern and western areas of Khan Yunis, as well as the vicinity of the residential Hamad Town in the city.Further violence unfolded on Al-Sahaba Street in Gaza City, where the occupation forces bombed a house, causing injuries to several citizens. Meanwhile, the occupation artillery pounded the northern parts of the central governorate in the Strip and Gaza City.Yesterday evening, Tuesday, ten individuals lost their lives, and others sustained injuries in an Israeli airstrike on Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.The Israeli occupation's relentless aggression, carried out through land, sea, and air attacks, has persisted since October 7th, resulting in the deaths of over 31,112 citizens, a majority of whom were women and children.The number of injuries exceeds 72,760, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health's continuous monitoring in the Gaza Strip.