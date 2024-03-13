T20 WC: 'It Is Not A Time To Look Beyond Kohli, He Is Still The Best', Feels Danish Kaneria

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Following reports that Virat Kohli might get ignored for the forthcoming T20 World Cup, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria said there is no way one can snub the stylish batter, "he will surely be in the Indian squad".

As per reports, the national selectors and the team management are ready to take some harsh decisions ahead of the tournament. The BCCI doesn't want to get involved in this and has left it to the selection committee and the team management to take a call. It was also stated that Kohli might get snubbed from the T20 World Cup squad.

This left social media a buzz and Danish believes, "you can't take social media seriously...anything to get viral."

"How can you ignore him (Virat). He should be in India's squad. He has been scoring runs, it is not a time to look beyond Kohli, it is a time to have Kohli in your squad, who can also groom youngsters. India is doing pretty good and Kohli should be in India's squad, there is no doubt about it," the former Pakistan cricketer told IANS.

Kohli played his last T20I series against Afghanistan in January where he scored 29 & 0 in two matches.

Further praising chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, Danish said, "At one time, Kuldeep was demotivated and was inside his shell, he wasn't performing and was not getting chances also. He came out very well, Kuldeep got the confidence from captain, management, Rahul Dravid. New selection committee backed him too.

"Kuldeep's confidence is back and I want him to continue bowling with the same confidence. If he gets a chance, he should play Ranji Trophy and bowl long spells because the more he bowls, the better he'll become."

As the IPL is scheduled to begin on March 22, Danish also has suggestions to the BCCI and star Indian cricketers. "BCCI must have a word with the franchises, to put less load on core players. Because the BCCI will not want any player to be ruled out due to injury. Rishabh Pant is back, Jasprit Bumrah has been the main man for India, management should take care that Bumrah does not suffer any injury during IPL. In batting, Yashwasi Jaiswal has made an impact in recent times."

The former leg-spinner further expressed his desire to be back in the field. "If somebody wants me to be a part of a team, I would love that. Because, I've played cricket a lot, and cricket has given me a lot and now it is time I pay back to the young generation.

"If any IPL team calls me, I will look forward to it. Leg spin is a difficult art in cricket, I want to deliver, I want to coach the young generation and will love to work with any team."