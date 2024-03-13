K'taka Police Arrests 42 Arrested Farmers In Byadgi Red Chilli Violence Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, March 13 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Wednesday said that the police have arrested 42 farmers in connection with violence following the price crash of Byadgi red chilli in Byadgi APMC market in Haveri district.

He said that another team has also been sent to Nellore region of Andhra Pradesh to nab those who indulged in violence.

"Those who had come from outside have escaped. The CCTV footage is being verified to track them down. Action will be initiated against those who indulged in violence," he stated.

On Monday, farmers in Haveri went on a rampage after prices of the famous Byadgi chilli crop came crashing down at the Byadgi APMC market. Chilli prices crashed from Rs 20,000 per quintal to Rs 8,000.

As soon as the prices were declared, the angry farmers started pelting stones at the APMC office and torched vehicles parked on the premises. Some protesters also barged inside the office and vandalised it, damaging the furniture and breaking glass windows.

Two cars and 10 bikes belonging to APMC staff were gutted in the incident.