Low VOC Adhesives Market Growth, Global Size, Opportunities, Key Producers, Share, Market Analysis, Trends, Segmentations, Regional Graph and Forecast

(MENAFN- Market Research HUB) Low VOC adhesives are adhesives with low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) content, meaning they emit fewer harmful gases into the atmosphere. They are used in a variety of industries, from construction and automotive to furniture and appliance manufacturing. Low-VOC adhesives are becoming increasingly popular due to their environmental benefits and their ability to reduce air pollution. The demand for these adhesives is growing, as countries and businesses look for ways to reduce their environmental impact. Low VOC adhesives are often used in place of traditional adhesives, which can be hazardous to the environment, and they are also used in the production of green building materials.



The Low VOC adhesives market size for Low VOC adhesives is projected to grow from USD 49.5 billion in 2021 to USD 63.3 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0%. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing preference among manufacturers to reduce the VOC content of adhesives due to various environmental regulations.



The Low VOC adhesives market as a whole is experiencing the fastest growth in the transportation sector.



The transportation sector is increasingly adopting the use of low-VOC adhesives in order to reduce air pollution and protect the environment. Low VOC adhesives are widely used in the automotive industry, where they are used to bond various parts of the vehicle. Low VOC adhesives offer better bonding performance and improved environmental friendliness, making them an ideal choice for the transportation sector. Low VOC adhesives are also increasingly being used in the marine, aerospace, and railway industries, as these industries are increasingly focusing on adopting green technologies to reduce their environmental footprint.



Rising Paper & Packaging Industry Demand to Fuel Growth in Low VOC adhesives market during the forecast period



The global low VOC adhesives market is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years owing to the increasing demand from the paper and packaging industry. Low VOC adhesives have low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) content, which makes them environment-friendly and safe to use. VOCs are released in the air when adhesives are used, leading to air pollution. Hence, the increasing demand for low VOC adhesives, due to their eco-friendly nature, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.



Technology Market Insights for Low VOC Adhesives



The technology segment of the Low VOC Adhesives Market is segmented into water-based, solvent-based, and hot-melt adhesives. The hot-melt adhesives segment is anticipated to dominate the Low VOC Adhesives market during the forecast period. The hot-melt adhesive is a type of thermoplastic adhesive that is sold as solid cylindrical sticks of various diameters, which are heated in an electric hot-melt glue gun. Hot-melt adhesives are used in many areas such as automotive, footwear, furniture and woodworking, packaging, and engineering. In addition, hot-melt adhesives are widely used in the automotive industry for sealing, bonding, and assembly of parts. The cost-effectiveness and high performance of hot-melt adhesives.



The largest Low VOC adhesives market over the projection period is in Asia-Pacific.



The Asia Pacific region is the largest market for low VOC adhesives and is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of a large number of adhesives manufacturers in the region, along with the increasing demand for green building materials. Moreover, the increasing demand for low VOC adhesives from the automotive, construction, and furniture industries is also driving market growth in the region. The region also has a large number of green building projects, which are expected to contribute significantly to the market growth. The growing demand for energy-efficient buildings, stringent regulations regarding VOCs, and the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability are some of the major drivers of the market in the region.



The key players profiled in the Low VOC adhesives market report are Henkel (Germany), 3M (USA), H.B. Fuller (USA), Sika AG (Switzerland), and Bostik, Arkema (France) and others.



