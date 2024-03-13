FIT Hon Teng Announces FY2023 Results, 3+3 strategic transformation & enhanced product mix offset challenging market

(MENAFN- Think Alliance Group) (Hong Kong, March 12, 2024) – FIT Hon Teng Limited (“FIT” or “Company”, SEHK stock code: 6088) today announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended December 31, 2023.



- Revenue for the year amounted to US$4,196 million, representing a YoY decrease of 7.4% as compared to US$4,531 million last year.

- Profit for the year amounted to US$130 million, representing a YoY decrease of 23.5% as compared to US$170 million last year.

- Basic EPS for the year amounted to US$1.82 cents

- The Board did not declare any final dividend for the year



In 2023, FIT’s revenue amounted to US$4,196 million, representing a 7.4% decrease from US$4,531 million in 2022. FIT’s gross profit increased by 5.1% from US$768 million in 2022 to US$807 million in 2023, and its gross profit margin increased from 16.9% in 2022 to 19.2% in 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased shipments of products with high gross profit as a result of the change in product mix.



FIT’s operating profit decreased by 14.5% from US$307 million in 2022 to US$263 million in 2023. The decrease in operating profit was primarily due to the slowdown in end market demand and the diversified product portfolios. As a result, FIT’s profit for the year decreased by 23.5% from US$170 million in 2022 to US$130 million in 2023.



Revenue by end markets



• The 17.2% decrease in revenue from the smartphone end market was primarily due to structural changes in branded customer high-end smartphones and the result of industry competition.



• The 43.7% decrease in revenue from the networking end market was primarily due to the reduction in the proportion of low-margin optical module products and the decline in copper-based products due to the destocking of server inventories.



• The 5.7% decrease in revenue from the computing end market was primarily due to an overall decline in the computing market.



• The 99.7% increase in revenue from the EV mobility end market was primarily due to the successful acquisition of Prettl SWH Group, a German automotive component designer and manufacturer, which subsequently rebranded as FIT Voltaria.



• The 6.0% increase in revenue from the system products end market was primarily due to increased shipment of wireless charging products for smart watches.



Commenting on FIT’s results, Mr. Sidney Lu, Chairman and CEO, said, “Despite lower demand for consumer electronics, our ongoing strategic 3+3 transition and an enhanced product mix empowered us to mitigate the effects of market turbulence and achieve a turnaround in profitability for the full year. Taking advantage of the downcycle in 2023, we focused on investing in the future to benefit from next-generation technologies.



“Our innovative and diverse connectivity solutions will prepare us to capture the opportunities arising from rapid development in AI chips and platform upgrades. We are confident that we can seize new opportunities and anticipate a robust recovery of profitability in 2024.”



About FIT Hon Teng

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT) is a leading global solutions developer and manufacturer cultivating connectivity for a better world. With unsurpassed capabilities in development, research, manufacturing engineering and design, production, supply chain, and go-to-market planning for world class brands and private label products spanning B2C and B2B categories, FIT is at the forefront of worldwide technological trends delivering compelling user experiences at scale. With offices and manufacturing sites located in Asia, the Americas and Europe, FIT is a global leader in the manufacturing of high precision interconnect components. For more information, visit FIT’s website: fit-foxconn.com.



MENAFN13032024005827012758ID1107970030