Acordis To Host Exclusive Event Showcasing Cutting-Edge B2B Solutions In Network Security

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Miami, FL, Mar 2024: Acordis, a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP), is thrilled to announce an exclusive event scheduled for March 27, 2024, at 12:00 PM. This event, titled "Elevate Your Network Security: Exploring the Future of B2B Solutions," will provide attendees with an unparalleled opportunity to learn about groundbreaking technologies and strategies reshaping the landscape of network security. Registration ( is required to attend this event.



As one of the few local resources offering access to products exclusively sold in the B2B space, Acordis recognizes the importance of staying ahead in an ever-evolving industry, where robust network security is paramount. By offering a platform for education and engagement, the company aims to empower businesses with the knowledge and resources needed to safeguard their digital assets effectively.



The event will feature distinguished speakers who are experts in their respective fields:



ï¿1⁄2 Matthew Scala, Channel SE at HPE: Speaking about "What's New in Data Center Networking." Matthew Scala works for HPE within the IT Infrastructure & Digital Transformation field, bringing extensive expertise to the discussion on the latest advancements in data center networking.



ï¿1⁄2 Nils Lau, Ph.D., Sales Engineer at Aruba Networks, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company: Speaking about "The SASE Journey." Dr. Nils Lau is a Sales Engineer at Aruba Networks, where he specializes in Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solutions. His insights will provide attendees with invaluable knowledge on navigating the journey towards secure and efficient network access.



Attendees can expect informative presentations, live demonstrations, and networking opportunities with industry experts and peers. The event will take place at [Location], and limited spots are available. Interested parties are encouraged to register early to secure their attendance.



For more information and to register for the event, please visit [Event Registration Link] or contact Johanna, Marketing Manager at Acordis, via email at ....



About Acordis: Acordis is a leading Managed Service Provider (MSP) offering a comprehensive range of IT solutions to businesses. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Acordis strives to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a digital world.

