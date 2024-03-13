New Envoy To Australia Submits Copy Of Credentials Amid Appointment Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, March 13 (IANS) South Korea's new ambassador to Canberra Lee Jong-sup has presented a copy of his credentials to Australia, the foreign ministry said on Wednesday, amid controversy over his alleged influence-peddling case related to the death of a young marine last year.

Lee Jong-sup, who served as defence minister from 2022 to 2023, left for Australia on Sunday without receiving the original letter of credence from President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The foreign ministry said Lee Jong-sup submitted a copy of the letter Tuesday during his meeting with Arthur Spyrou, chief of protocol at the Australian department of foreign affairs and trade.

As he has submitted the copy, Lee Jong-sup can carry out his diplomatic activities as the ambassador before presenting the original letter.

Lee Jong-sup has been a subject in a probe by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials in connection with the death of Cpl. Chae Su-geun, who died in July last year while on a search mission amid heavy downpours.

The anti-corruption investigation office has been looking into allegations that Lee exerted influence to hold off the findings of an internal probe by the Marines on Chae Su-geun's death.

Details are awaited.