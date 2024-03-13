'Everyone Has A Right To Free Speech...Thanks PM Modi', Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Kaneria Supports CAA

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has expressed his delight following the Indian government's notification of rules related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which aims to provide citizenship to individuals of certain faiths facing persecution in neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Danish said: "It is a good thing, it will benefit everyone. Narendra Modi ji ne, Amit Shah ji ne, bhaut acha kiya (Mr Narendra Modi and Mr Amit Shah did a great job) and the best thing is it will be implemented straight forward. It is good for the minorities and the Hindus."

"Being a Hindu and Sanatani, it is my duty to voice for my fellow people. As a Hindu, I've a deep connection with Lord Hanuman and Lord Ram. People shouldn't see this as a negative thing, everyone has a right to free speech," he added.

The Union Home Ministry on Monday notified the rules for the CAA.“Those immigrants qualifying for citizenship under CAA will have to submit applications in an online mode, for which a web portal has been created," an MHA spokesperson had said.

Kaneria represented Pakistan in international cricket between 2000 and 2010. He played 61 Test matches for Pakistan and took 261 wickets at an average of 34.79.

The leg-spinner played 18 ODIs for Pakistan and claimed 15 wickets. He has 1024 scalps in 206 First-Class matches, bagging 71 five-wicket hauls and 10-wicket hauls on 12 occasions.