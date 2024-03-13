Shahed Drone Hits Apartment Building In Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An apartment building in Sumy has been hit during an overnight enemy drone attack.

That's according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Sumy was attacked by Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles overnight. As a result of the attack, a residential apartment building was hit," the post said.

All emergency and rescue services are working at the scene of the attack.

"The consequences of the aerial strike are being clarified," the post added.

Photo: Sumy Regional Military Administration