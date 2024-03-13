$300M Defense Aid Package Will Be Delivered To Ukraine Quickly - Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The weapons, ammunition and other components of a new U.S. aid package to Ukraine, which was announced on March 12, will be delivered to the country as quickly as possible, according to previously developed routes.

Pentagon Press Secretary Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said this at a briefing on Tuesday, March 12, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"U.S. Transportation Command, working with the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine, has processes in place to ensure that this aid can be delivered as quickly as possible. So it's going to be fast," he said.

According to Ryder, the contents of the new aid package will provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with much-needed combat capabilities for several weeks.

He added that the U.S. administration and the Pentagon would continue to work very closely with Congress to get the necessary bill with funding for U.S. national security needs, which includes over $60 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The United States on March 12 announced a new $300 million security aid package to Ukraine. The capabilities in this announcement include Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, additional ammunition for HIMARS, 155mm artillery rounds, including high-explosive and dual-purpose improved cluster munition rounds, 105mm artillery rounds, AT4 anti-armor systems, additional rounds of small arms ammunition, demolitions munitions for obstacle clearing, spare parts, maintenance, and other ancillary equipment.