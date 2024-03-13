Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Assault, Destroy Six Russian Armored Vehicles On Donetsk Axis

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces, while repelling an enemy assault in the Donetsk sector, have destroyed six armored vehicles of the Russian invaders.

General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, published a respective video on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

Video: Public Liaisons Service of the 46th Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces

"The defense operation is ongoing. While repelling another assault, paratroopers of the 46th Airmobile Brigade destroyed six enemy armored vehicles in the Donetsk sector," he said in the post.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine's defense forces have already destroyed almost 13,000 armored combat vehicles of the Russian army and thousands of pieces of other enemy equipment and weapons.