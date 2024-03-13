Ukraine War Update: 91 Combat Clashes On Battlefield In Last 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ninety-one combat engagements between Ukrainian forces and Russian invaders have been recorded across the front in Ukraine in the last 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy launched 10 missile strikes, 84 air strikes and 123 attacks using multiple rocket launchers on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, due to Russian terrorist attacks, there are casualties among the civilian population," the post said.

In the last 24 hours, enemy air strikes targeted the settlements of Soldatske, Kramchanka, Popivka, Luhivka and Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region; Muravske, Bolohivka, Odnorobivka, Kozacha Lopan, Kupiansk and Kivsharivka in the Kharkiv region; Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Serebrianka, Proletarske, Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Bohdanivka, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Umanske, Novomykhailivka, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Malynivka and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains his military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Synkivka and Tabaivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed seven enemy attacks outside Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled seven enemy attacks to the east of Chasiv Yar, Ivanivske, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops, in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 26 enemy attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, and Pervomaiske, Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka axis, Ukraine's defense forces continued to hold off the enemy outside Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, made 26 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 12 times near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and to the west of Verbove and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, the enemy attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the east bank of the Dnipro River. During the day, the enemy launched three unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses on enemy manpower and military hardware, depleting the invasion troops along the entire front line.

"Over the past day, the aircraft of the defense forces have struck nine enemy manpower and weapons clusters. Missile forces inflicted damage on three enemy manpower clusters, an artillery piece, an ammunition depot and two air defense systems," the General Staff concluded.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine