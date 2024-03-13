Uzauto Motors Reports That Prices Not Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UzAuto Motors company made an additional comment to the statement it announced a while ago, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

“The main goal of the company's message was to announce the transition to a new system of interaction with dealers, which provides for the improvement of the quality of customer service.

Taking into account that the contracting processes are not currently being carried out, the prices displayed on the Chevrolet website are calculated based on the forecast indicators for the 4th quarter of 2024.

The final decision on price increase has not been made,” the company said.

In the previous official announcement, it was said that additional contracts will be opened for cars produced in the second half of 2024, and the prices of Damas, Labo and Chevrolet Cobalt cars will be revised in the range of 3.5-6.7%.

The company also announced that it will allow its dealers to purchase cars for later sale. In doing so, dealers are assigned a suggested retail value for the vehicle.

“This approach not only increases the competition between dealerships, but also improves the quality of service. Dealerships will be able to offer additional options and accessories by improving service quality and innovative services,” UzAuto Motors said.