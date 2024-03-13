Uzauto Motors Reports That Prices Not Increases

(MENAFN- AzerNews) UzAuto Motors company made an additional comment to the
statement it announced a while ago, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
“The main goal of the company's message was to announce the
transition to a new system of interaction with dealers, which
provides for the improvement of the quality of customer
service.
Taking into account that the contracting processes are not
currently being carried out, the prices displayed on the
Chevrolet website are calculated based on the forecast
indicators for the 4th quarter of 2024.
The final decision on price increase has not been made,” the
company said.
In the previous official announcement, it was said that
additional contracts will be opened for cars produced in the second
half of 2024, and the prices of Damas, Labo and Chevrolet Cobalt
cars will be revised in the range of 3.5-6.7%.
The company also announced that it will allow its dealers to
purchase cars for later sale. In doing so, dealers are assigned a
suggested retail value for the vehicle.
“This approach not only increases the competition between
dealerships, but also improves the quality of service. Dealerships
will be able to offer additional options and accessories by
improving service quality and innovative services,” UzAuto Motors
said.
MENAFN13032024000195011045ID1107969969
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.