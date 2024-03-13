(MENAFN- The Conversation) Contribute to science by supporting and advising researchers, making your mark on human ethics in Australia.

Job no: 0050948

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Department: Office for Research Ethics and Integrity (OREI) - Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (RIC)

Salary: UOM 7 – $102,338 – $110,780 p.a. plus 17% super



Coordinate the human research ethics pre-review process using strategic insights to monitor and identify opportunities for improvement

Serve as a subject matter expert, providing high-level advice on human research ethics matters for Research Ethics Advisors and stakeholders Brilliant benefits and a flexible hybrid work environment!

About the Role

The Senior Research Ethics Officer (Human Ethics Pre-review) is responsible for supervising the University's human research ethics pre-review process by coordinating Research Ethics Advisor activities and allocating applications to committees. They offer high-level advice on human research ethics matters, supporting the Manager, Human Research Ethics, and other senior University Officers. Moreover, this role plays a crucial part in developing and implementing information resources for Research Ethics Advisors and stakeholders, contributing to the effective administration of human research ethics with university-wide impact.

Your responsibilities will include:



Contribute to the effective operation of the Ethics Shared Service – managing relationships with and tracking performance of Research Ethics Advisors.

Demonstrate a thorough understanding of the National Statement on Ethical Conduct in Human Research and other business-related regulations Strategically collect and collate operational data within the pre-review portfolio, perform initial data analysis, identify operational issues where possible and conduct root cause analysis



Who we are looking for

You will be a highly proactive professional who can effectively work autonomously and flexibly under pressure to prioritise workload to meet deadlines whilst maintaining accurate records and service quality. Your advanced oral and written communication skills will assist you to liaise with and provide advice to individuals of all diversities. You will consistently maintain a high level of judgement, sensitivity and confidentiality when addressing issues in relation to human ethics.

You will also have:



The appointee will have: a degree, with subsequent relevant experience; or extensive experience and specialist expertise or broad knowledge in research administration; or an equivalent combination of relevant experience and/or education/training.

Demonstrated knowledge of the principles and conduct of ethical research in accordance with external regulatory frameworks Ability to interpret policies and regulatory requirements for compliance and for different stakeholder groups.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements please refer to the attached PD.

To ensure the University continues to provide a safe environment for everyone, this position requires the incumbent to hold a current and valid Working with Children Check.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position . This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your new team – Office for Research Ethics and Integrity (OREI) - Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (RIC)

This role is located in the Office of Research Ethics & Integrity (OREI), a business area within Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (RIC). OREI provides expert advice, guidance and training to facilitate the ethical and responsible conduct of research. We partner with academic divisions and Chancellery to support seven key areas of governance and oversight: research integrity, human research ethics, animal ethics, gene technology, bio-risk management, animal welfare and export controls.

Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (RIC) is the central facilitator of research funding in the University, taking advantage of the full diversity of research funding opportunities.

What we offer you!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services, and discounts on graduate courses. For more information check out our benefits page!

The University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research. Discover more via our website and stay connected with our stories and people on LinkedIn .

Be yourself

The University of Melbourne values the unique backgrounds, experiences, and contributions that each person brings to our community and welcomes and celebrates diversity. First Nations people, those identifying as LGBTQIA+, parents, carers, people of all ages, abilities, and genders, and people of diverse ethnicity, nationality, and faith are encouraged to apply. Our aim is to create a workforce that reflects the diversity of the community in which we live. For more information please visit our Diversity and Inclusion page.

We are dedicated to ensuring barrier free and inclusive practices to recruit the most talented candidates. If you require reasonable adjustments, please contact Kim Groizard at [email protected] , with an email containing your name and contact details for a confidential discussion. Please ensure your email is titled "Reasonable Adjustments Request".

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Applicants

We aspire to be the University of choice for Indigenous Australians, with unprecedented investment to attract, nurture, and retain Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and staff. Tangible support through a range of programs and initiatives will ensure that you personally succeed and flourish while at the University of Melbourne.

For further information, including our 2023-2027 Indigenous strategy please visit -reconciliation/murmuk-djerring

Join Us!

If you feel this role is right for you, please apply with the following documents:



Resume Cover Letter outlining your interest and experience

Please note that you are not required to respond to the selection criteria in the Position Description.

If you have any questions regarding the recruitment process, please feel free to contact Fahim Farzad via email at [email protected] , ensuring that you include the Position Number and the Job Title as the subject. Please do not share your application to this email address.