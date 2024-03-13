New Air Route Between Shanghai And Riyadh To Launch In April

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Riyadh

: A new air route will commence between Riyadh and Shanghai from April 8 after a partnership between the Saudi Air Connectivity Programme (ACP) and China Eastern Airlines.

The route is set to operate with an A330-200 aircraft, offering an annual capacity of 35,880 inbound seats connecting Pudong Airport and King Khalid International Airport, reported by the Saudi Press Agency.

“The introduction of this new route with one of the world's largest airlines is another step towards enhancing connectivity between Saudi Arabia and China, a key priority market for us,” ACP CEO Majid Khan said.

This initiative aligns with the Kingdom's interests to deepen relations with China and meet the growing interest for travel between the two nations.

As part of its Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to enhance its travel and tourism sector and become a leading aviation hub connecting the East to the West as well as becoming a main attraction in the region.

