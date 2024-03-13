Sunny Weather Prevails In Most Regions Wednesday, Mild Conditions Expected Thursday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 13 (Petra) -- A pleasant day is expected across Jordan on Wednesday as sunshine dominates the weather landscape, accompanied by relatively warm temperatures. Meanwhile, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are anticipated to experience even warmer conditions, according to the latest update from the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Thursday, a slight decrease in temperatures is forecast. While most areas will retain their pleasant climate, the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to enjoy relatively warm weather.A further slight decline in temperatures is predicted on Friday, but the weather will remain pleasant across most regions, with the aforementioned areas experiencing slightly warmer conditions.Temperature ranges for today vary across different regions, with East Amman expecting highs of 25 degrees Celsius and lows of 11 degrees Celsius. In West Amman, temperatures are forecast to range between 23 and 9 degrees Celsius. In the northern highlands, temperatures are expected to reach highs of 20 degrees Celsius and lows of 9 degrees Celsius, while the Gulf of Aqaba will experience highs of 33 degrees Celsius and lows of 16 degrees Celsius.