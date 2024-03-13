Women Attack BRS Corporator In Hyderabad

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, March 13 (IANS) A group of women attacked a Hyderabad corporator over a dispute on flexi banners.

G. Dedeepya, BRS corporator of Vengalrao Nagar, was attacked by unidentified women, said to be Congress workers, in the upscale Jubilee Hills area on late Tuesday night, police said.

The corporator of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sustained minor injuries in the incident that created mild tension in the area.

Police said that the corporator along with her husband Vijay Mudiraj had gone to Jubilee Hills following complaints of Congress party workers creating issues over putting flexis.

When she reached the place, the local Congress workers allegedly abused and attacked the corporator and her husband.

A video of the attack on the corporator sitting in the car with her husband went viral on social media.

Dedeepya Rao and her husband lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills Police Station, where a case was registered. A police officer said they were investigating.

Dedeepya Rao alleged that she was attacked at the instance of some local Congress leaders.