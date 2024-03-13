Foreign Exchange Market Size Worth US$ 1,466 Billion By 2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Foreign Exchange Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 “, The global foreign exchange market size reached US$ 805 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,466 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.92% during 2024-2032.

The global currency market, commonly referred to as forex, facilitates the conversion of one country's currency into another in a structured manner. This process allows for the trading of goods and services across borders through various credit mechanisms like bank drafts, foreign bills, and telegraphic transfers. Operating through an intricate electronic network involving brokers, banks, financial institutions, wire transfers, and independent traders, forex has become increasingly crucial in facilitating the flow of funds derived from international commerce. Consequently, foreign exchange transactions are prevalent in commercial banks, central banks, investment firms, individual traders, and hedge funds on a global scale.

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/foreign-exchange-market/requestsample

Foreign Exchange Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is experiencing a surge in demand for foreign exchange, driven primarily by the booming tourism industry and expanding student exchange programs worldwide. This growth is further fueled by factors such as increasing urbanization, shifting lifestyle trends, and the rising income levels of individuals. The forex market offers a range of advantages, including round-the-clock trading opportunities, high liquidity and transparency, low trading costs, and substantial trading volumes that appeal to international traders seeking quick profits. Additionally, the market is benefitting from advancements in technology and digitalization, with internet-based platforms providing secure and convenient currency exchange services. Furthermore, ongoing enhancements in banking infrastructure aimed at bolstering security measures for trading activities are contributing to a positive market outlook.

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Counterparty: .



Reporting Dealers

Other Financial Institutions Non-financial Customers

Breakup by Type:



Currency Swap

Outright Forward and FX Swaps FX Options

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Barclays

BNP Paribas

Citibank

Deutsche Bank

Goldman Sachs

HSBC Holdings plc

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Royal Bank of Scotland

UBS AG

Standard Chartered PLC

State Street Corporation XTX Markets Limited

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163