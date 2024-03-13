Consumer Credit Market Size To Surpass US$ 16.8 Billion By 2032 | With A 4.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Consumer Credit Market Report by Credit Type (Revolving Credits, Non-revolving Credits), Service Type (Credit Services, Software and IT Support Services), Issuer (Banks and Finance Companies, Credit Unions, and Others), Payment Method (Direct Deposit, Debit Card, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global consumer credit market size reached US$ 11.5 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 16.8 Billion by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of Consumer Credit Industry:

Economic Conditions and Income Levels:

The state of the global consumer credit market is heavily influenced by the current economic landscape and individual income levels. In times of economic prosperity, characterized by low unemployment rates and consistent GDP growth, consumers tend to feel more optimistic about their financial situations. This optimism often results in a rise in borrowing and spending habits. Financial institutions are also more inclined to provide credit readily, offering favorable interest rates and terms that encourage increased borrowing. Consequently, there is a surge in demand for consumer credit during these favorable economic conditions.

Conversely, during economic downturns, consumer credit markets can encounter obstacles. High unemployment rates, decreased income levels, and overall economic instability may prompt consumers to be more cautious about taking on debt. In response to heightened credit risk, banks and lenders may tighten their lending criteria and become less willing to offer credit freely. The COVID-19 pandemic serves as a recent example of how economic conditions can impact consumer credit markets. As the pandemic unfolded, many individuals experienced job losses and income disruptions, leading them to reduce their borrowing activities and focus on managing existing debts.

Rapid Technological Advancements and Digitalization:

Technological progress and the shift towards digitalization are the primary drivers of growth in the global consumer credit market. In today's interconnected world, consumers demand quick and convenient financial transactions, including borrowing. Fintech companies have revolutionized the consumer credit landscape by introducing innovative digital lending platforms and simplifying application processes. These advancements have made it simpler for consumers to obtain credit, with online lenders, peer-to-peer platforms, and mobile apps streamlining application and approval procedures. Furthermore, the use of big data and advanced analytics has improved credit scoring and risk assessment, enabling lenders to extend credit to a broader range of consumers, including those with limited credit histories. Digitalization has also empowered financial institutions to offer personalized loan products and targeted marketing efforts by analyzing consumer data to customize credit offerings based on individual needs and preferences, driving further demand for consumer credit.

Changing Consumer Behavior and Lifestyle:

The global consumer credit market is significantly influenced by shifts in consumer behavior and lifestyle preferences. Recent years have seen a notable transformation in how individuals shop, make payments, and handle their finances. The rapid growth of e-commerce has driven an increase in online shopping and the demand for digital payment solutions. Consumers are embracing cashless payment methods like credit cards, mobile wallets, and Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services to enjoy the convenience and flexibility they offer. These options are encouraging consumers to utilize credit as a preferred mode of payment.

Moreover, lifestyle choices such as pursuing higher education, buying a home, or starting a business often necessitate substantial financial investments. Many consumers rely on credit to fund these significant life events. The aspiration for a comfortable and rewarding lifestyle, combined with the escalating cost of living in certain areas, motivates individuals to consider credit alternatives to achieve their aspirations.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Consumer Credit Industry:



Bank of America

Barclays, BNP Paribas

China Construction Bank

Citigroup

Deutsche Bank

HSBC

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)

JPMorgan Chase

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Wells Fargo

Consumer Credit Market Report Segmentation:



By Credit Type:



Revolving Credits Non-revolving Credits

Non-revolving dominates the market as it includes long-term loans for items such as automobiles, education, and real estate, which typically involve higher loan amounts and longer repayment periods compared to revolving credit, leading to a larger overall loan volume.

By Service Type:



Credit Services Software and IT Support Services

Credit services hold maximum number of shares due to the widespread demand for borrowing and lending solutions, encompassing credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, and various financial instruments, which cater to diverse consumer and business needs.

By Issuer:



Banks and Finance Companies

Credit Unions Others

Banks and finance companies represent the largest segment due to their pivotal role in providing a wide range of financial products and services, including loans, credit cards, and mortgages, to both individual consumers and businesses, making them a significant source of credit in the market.

By Payment Method:



Direct Deposit

Debit Card Others

Debit cards dominate the market due to their widespread acceptance, ease of use, and the fact that they directly access the bank account of a cardholder, making them a popular choice for everyday transactions and purchases.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Consumer Credit Market Trends:

The increasing interconnectedness of the global economy has opened up new avenues for cross-border consumer credit, driven by factors such as international travel, online shopping, and business collaborations. This has created a demand for credit solutions that cater to global transactions, leading to the emergence of international credit cards and global payment platforms. The consumer credit market is further propelled by the growth potential presented by emerging markets with expanding middle-class populations. As individuals in these regions gain access to banking services and see an increase in income levels, their interest in credit products like personal loans and credit cards grows, fueling the global consumer credit sector. The regulatory landscape and government policies also play a crucial role in shaping the consumer credit market by influencing the availability and terms of consumer credit through measures aimed at safeguarding consumers and promoting responsible lending practices.

