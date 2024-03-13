Rahul Mishra's AFEW Label Set To Dazzle At Lakmē Fashion Week Grand Finale

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANSlife) The House of Lakmē Grand Finale for Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) is all set to witness a spectacular presentation by Rahul Mishra, whose global luxury ready-to-wear label AFEW will debut its Fall-Winter 2024 collection in India. Launched at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, the brand will make its way to the runway on 17th March at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Commenting on his upcoming show Rahul Mishra said,“Presenting at Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI always feels like a homecoming and this time around it's an honour to showcase our global Easy to wear luxury brand 'AFEW Rahul Mishra' for the first time in India. I'm looking forward to presenting my Fall-Winter '24 collection which draws its inspiration from the House of Lakmē's MultiSlayer Sticks that will for the wearer define a new approach to beauty, one that is personalised and sculpted to one's face shape.

"At AFEW Rahul Mishra we have always celebrated our Indian heritage, married to our international take on fashion, and collaborating with Lakmē, is always special and even more so as we come together at the House of Lakmē Grand Finale marking a new era in fashion and beauty, one that is inspired by nature as the ultimate sculptor.”

The show will present a vision that is rooted in sculpture and definition, both in beauty and fashion, with AFEW's Fall-Winter '24 collection having the designer look at his constant muse i.e. nature as the ultimate sculptor and artist.

Appreciating the otherwise simple natural forms for their structural personality through a sculptor's lens, the silhouettes are envisioned in bright solid hues and graphic textures and play with geometric representations that bring to the fore the relation of stone and sculpture.

The inspiration reveals itself in rigid but organic installations of natural forms that consist of vegetal and animal motifs. As a strong reference to his eight-year-old daughter's influence on his creative endeavours, the visuals are partially influenced by the children's story, 'The Fox and the Star' whose characters appear in the collection amongst other imagined structures.

