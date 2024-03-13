Japan's Space One Rocket Explodes After Lift-Off

(MENAFN- IANS) Tokyo, March 13 (IANS) The inaugural rocket launch of Japanese company Space One failed on Wednesday as the Kairos rocket exploded seconds after lifting off, marking the first attempt from the country's private sector to put a satellite into orbit.
Shortly after 11:00 a.m. local time (0200 GMT) at the launch site in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, smoke and fire were seen following the take-off of the 18-meter, four-stage solid-fuel rocket, multiple local media live streams showed, Xinhua news agency reported.
Details are awaited.
