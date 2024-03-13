Finance Ministry Places Domestic Government Bonds For UAH 8.9B

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 12, 2024, Ukraine's Ministry of Finance raised UAH 8.9 billion to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds.

The ministry's press service said this in a post on Faceboo , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the Ministry of Finance placed bonds worth almost UAH 8.9 billion in equivalent," the post reads.

It is noted that the Ministry of Finance offered investors hryvnia-denominated domestic government bonds: UAH 4.0 billion at 16.76% with 1-year maturity; UAH 3.371 billion at 17.6% with 2-year maturity, UAH 1.511 billion at 18.5% with 3.4-year maturity.

As reported, on March 5, 2024, the Ministry of Finance raised almost UAH 7.6 billion to the state budget at an auction for the placement of domestic government bonds.