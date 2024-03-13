               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Türkiye's Industrial Production Improves In January


3/13/2024 12:08:02 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's industrial production increased by 1.1% year-on-year in January, the country's statistical authority TurkStat announced on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

All subsectors posted increases in January, with the mining and quarrying index rising by 4.9%, manufacturing index by 0.4%, and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index by 8.4%.

Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, the industrial production has not changed.

The mining and quarrying index increased by 4.3%, manufacturing index decreased by 0.6%, and the electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased by 4.6% in January 2024, versus December 2023.

MENAFN13032024000195011045ID1107969855

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search