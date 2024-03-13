Türkiye's Industrial Production Improves In January

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's industrial production increased by 1.1% year-on-year
in January, the country's statistical authority TurkStat announced
on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu
Agency.
All subsectors posted increases in January, with the mining and
quarrying index rising by 4.9%, manufacturing index by 0.4%, and
the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply index by
8.4%.
Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, the industrial production has not
changed.
The mining and quarrying index increased by 4.3%, manufacturing
index decreased by 0.6%, and the electricity, gas, steam and air
conditioning supply index increased by 4.6% in January 2024, versus
December 2023.
MENAFN13032024000195011045ID1107969855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.