4 Houses Damaged In Massive Fire In Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least four houses were damaged in a fire incident in Islaam Yarbal area of Pathar Masjid in Srinagar's Downtown late last night, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that around 01:15 am fire broke out in one of the houses near Pathar Masjid.
He said that in the incident at least four residential houses were damaged, while no loss of life was reported.
The official said that the cause of fire was being ascertained.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
