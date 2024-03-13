Compassion Is Divine

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Mushtaq Hurra

Compassion is a divine attribute which erases the boundaries of religion and faith and liberates man from the shackles of duality and division. Compassion stations humans substantially high above the celestial creatures. Allama Iqbal had said,“The reason for creation of humans is for love and compassion, else, for obedience, the angels did not have a match.”



Compassion and empathy undoubtedly bestow prominence to humans in the animal kingdom. Had worship, prostration and Godly adoration been the sole purpose behind the creation of man, then angels were more than sufficient to carry out the assignment. Allah's prophet (peace be upon him) has categorically admonished believers to not be callous and fiendish. The beloved prophet PBUH has said,“A man can be anything, but can't be pious if he does not possess a compassionate heart.”

Mother nature is a paragon of compassion and epitome of empathy. She produces thousands of instances of altruistic love and compassion. Borrowing nectar to tiny honeybees is an act of compassion by polychromatic blooms, transformation of a flower into a fruit is a similitude of selfless compassion, allofeeding a brood of young ones by a parent bird is the truest manifestation of compassion, self abandonment by clouds to rain to the call of the parched soil is a beautiful way to be compassionate, restoring smile on a melancholic face is certainly a gesture of considerate compassion, a pat of empathy on a weak shoulder is a generous move of compassion, solidarity with a hapless soul is the noblest form of compassion, extending helping hand to a needy pauper is the angelic exhibition of compassion, feeding hungry and thirsty is the divinely compassion. Compassion is the crown which places man on the throne of the world as its king. It adds grace and elegance to the viceroy of Allah SWT, and elevates his stature among all the creatures of the universe.



Compassion softens human hearts, and grants divine proximity and propinquity to those who possess great virtue. It earns people the pleasure of Allah SWT. Blessed are the compassionate and cursed are the cruel. Souls with treasures full of empathy and compassion are actually the avatars and incarnations of God on the earth. But, cessation of the virtue sinks the man to the lowest of low.



Compassionate people are the ambassadors of Allah SWT on the planet earth, because Allah SWT loves compassion and admires compassionate hearts. Our beloved prophet Muhammad PBUH was the embodiment of compassion. He ( PBUH ) set unprecedented examples of compassion, empathy and love. Pages of history bear witness to His ( PBUH ) exceptional and prodigious character which melted even stony hearts and his ( PBUH ) rigid foes. The entire world has failed to produce such unblemished and unmatched personal disposition.



Once, an old lady was waiting on the threshold of her house with all her belongings packed in a sack. It was the time when the proclamation of prophet-hood had ceased all sorts of pampering and admiration for the prophet PBUH. Well, the old lady was too weak to lift the sack on her shoulders.



Rehmatalill-Aalameen PBUH happened to pass by, and saw the old mother in distress. He ( PBUH ) stopped and went to the old lady and said,“Mother, you seem to be worried. Can I extend any kind of help to you?” The old lady sobbed and replied,” My son, I am leaving the place for some unknown enchanter and conjurer of Mekkah, whose black magic breaches blood relationships. He allegedly is the enemy of our Gods ( Idols ). His preaching has created chaos and confusion in the entire Mekkah. He is a merchant of hatred and antagonism. He instigates people to kill each other. He incites trouble and frenzied mayhem in our peaceful city. He beguiles innocents to follow his new religion.

“I am leaving my homeland to escape his charm and influence. Keep away from him.” Beloved prophet PBUH didn't reciprocate , rather kept mum, took the belongings on his own shoulders and asked the old lady about her destination. The old lady and the beloved prophet PBUH hit the road by foot. The old lady continued her advice throughout the journey, and repeatedly warned the young man to elude the treachery of the new preacher.



Meanwhile, the old lady asked the young man to stop.“Drop the sack here, I have reached my new home.” Said the mother. She thanked the young man for his extraordinary patience, character and behaviour.“My son, I have

forgotten to ask your name. Who are you ? What is your name ? Thank God, we have great sons like in our city.” She added.. Our beloved prophet PBUH smiled and said,“Old mother, I am the magician who is the perpetual eyesore for the respected tribesmen of Quraish. I am the preacher who is being castigated in Mekkah. My name is Mohammad PBUH.”



The old lady broke down into sighs and sobs. She at once begged for a pardon and recited Kalima Shahadah. Subhanallah ! An epitome of patience, compassion and sympathy is our beloved prophet PBUH.



Author is a Teacher and a Columnist. He can be reached at [email protected]