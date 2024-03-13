Kashmir Bat Makers Eye Big Players At T20 World Cup

Representatives of bat manufacturers said there has been a surge in demand for Kashmir willow bats in global markets following their use by international cricket players in the last two World Cups.

Fawzul Kabiir, spokesperson of the Bat Manufacturers Association Kashmir, said this will mark the third consecutive occasion where players will use Kashmiri bats in the world cup.

He said that during the previous two World Cups, athletes from lesser-known countries played with Kashmiri bats, but this year, discussions are underway with several prominent cricketers.

UAE's star cricketer Junaid Siddiqui smashed the biggest six of the ICC T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Australia last year using a Kashmir willow bat from GR8 Sports, he said.

Kabiir, owner of the unit established by his late father in 1974, further said,“We are engaging with renowned cricketing nations and players and are optimistic that famous players from famous cricketing nations will use Kashmiri bats in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” he said.

He said Kashmiri bats have emerged as formidable competitors to English willow bats due to their cost-effectiveness.

“We are the sole producers capable of offering these bats at very lower rates compared to English willow,” he added.

Fawzul said while they previously manufactured white-label goods or raw materials for bats sent to Jalandhar, Meerut and other cities for branding and sale to international players, they now produce bats locally.

“We are confident that Kashmiri bats will gain prominence on the international stage, with famous cricketers opting to use them in the upcoming T20 World Cup,” he said.

Kabiir also mentioned the recent visit of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar which he said was an endorsement of the quality bats produced in the region.

“This endorsement has resonated with cricket enthusiasts not only in India but also in other countries, and has led to a notable uptick in demand,” he said.

