Real Kashmir Take On Shillong Lajong In I-League Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- Real Kashmir FC are set to take on Shillong Lajong FC in an I-League 2023-24 fixture today, Wednesday, March 13, at SSA Ground No. 1 in Shillong at 7:00 PM.
With the I-League title slipping away, the Snow Leopards will have to take all three points in this game to stay in contention, at least mathematically. The Ishfaq Ahmad-coached team are third on the I-League table, picking 34 points from 18 games. Leaders Mohammedan SC have 44 points in 19 matchups. Shillong is sixth on the table, racking up 29 points from their 18 outings.
The two teams have played each other thrice, with Real Kashmir going undefeated.
