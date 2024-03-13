Jammu: Special CBI Court Convicts Railway Official In Bribery Case

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A special CBI court here on Tuesday convicted a railway official for taking bribe to reduce penalty charges 10 years ago, officials said.
Special Judge Bala Jyoti convicted Tilak Raj, then Head Goods Clerk who was arrested red handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 for reducing the penalty charges, levied due to delay in lifting the consignment from the Jammu Railway Station.
The CBI had booked Raj and his colleague Kameshwar Singh, both then Head Goods Clerk, of Goods Office, Northern Railway, Railway Station, Jammu, for demanding bribe of Rs 22,000 from the complainant.
In the trap operation, Raj was caught accepting Rs 20,000 from the complainant, which he shared with other two accused persons as well.
The trap team arrested all the three accused, who were charge sheeted next year.
“During trial, two accused persons namely Tarsem Lal and Kameshwar Singh expired, hence trial against them was abated. Quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow,” a CBI spokesperson said.
The CBI presented 21 witnesses and 31 documents/evidences in support of the charges which stood test of trial in the court, he said.
