Video: First Day Of Ramazan At Jama Masjid Srinagar

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Video: Ramazan Starts In Kashmir, Brings Joy & Spiritual Purification LG Greets People On Ramazan
The courtyard of Jama Masjid echoed with the sounds of recitations from the Quran and
supplications
MENAFN13032024000215011059ID1107969834
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.