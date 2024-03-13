Dentons Global Advisory Launches In India Via Acquisition

(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW DELHI -

Dentons Global Advisory (DGA) has acquired 9.9 Insights, longstanding New Delhi partner of DGA firm Albright Stonebridge Group (ASG).



The move sees DGA establish its first Indian office,

comprised of 9.9 Insights' 15-person team, led by Anuradha Das Mathur and Bipul Kiran Singh, who are appointed as partners.



The deal marks the culmination of a longstanding partnership between 9.9 Insights and ASG, which spans New Delhi and Washington DC, where the South Asia practice is led by DGA-ASG partner Atman M. Trivedi.



“This is a natural next step in our working relationship with ASG that has spanned many years and dozens of clients,” said Mathur.“By formally combining our local insights, expertise, and capabilities with DGA and ASG's global reach and resources, we are poised to deliver even better results for clients navigating the complex landscape of India and beyond.”



DGA's India launch comes amid increasing demand for public affairs counsel in India, reflecting global trends. Yesterday, for example, the country's biggest PR agency Adfactors backed a new C-suite advisory firm , while another local PR agency, First Partners, has also launched a public affairs arm called Global South Advisory.



These firms join Avian WE subsidiary Chase India, which has grown rapidly in recent years to become a significant public affairs and public policy player.



DGA's offering in India will include geopolitical advisory, business intelligence, stakeholder engagement, issues, and crisis management, as well as public affairs.



"As a global technology and economic powerhouse and an increasingly important consumer and manufacturing market, India presents significant opportunities,” said Trivedi.“With perspectives honed at the highest levels of government, business, and civil society, our integrated India practice is uniquely positioned to assist clients in navigating India's complexities and achieving their strategic objectives."



DGA's global footprint now numbers 12 offices, along with an international network of experts and affiliates based in more than 40 markets.

