Two-Way Traffic Restored On Jammu-Srinagar Highway For Lmvs

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 13 (IANS) After a fortnight, authorities on Wednesday have allowed two-way traffic on Jammu-Srinagar highway for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs).

Traffic department officials said that LMVs will be allowed to ply on the highway today from both Jammu and Srinagar sides.

Due to bad road condition caused by landslides and shooting stones between Banihal and Ramban towns, only one-way traffic was allowed on the highway for a fortnight.

Carriageway widening was taken up by the National Highways Authority of India at Dalwas while landslide debris clearance also started at a number of places to make the road safe for two-way traffic.

This highway is known as the lifeline of the Valley as all essential commodities are brought here through this highway.

Meanwhile, Srinagar-Leh, Doda-Chamba, Sinthan-Kishtwar and Mughal Road are still closed for traffic.