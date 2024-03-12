Over 15,000 Archaeological Sites Registered In Jordan - Antiquities Department

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Director General of the Department of Antiquities (DoA) Fadi Balawi said on Tuesday that their database contains more than 15,000 registered archaeological and heritage sites.

During a visit by the Lower House Tourism and Antiquities Committee to the DoA, attended by the Minister of Tourism Makram Qaisi, Balawi said these sites stand as living testaments to the civilisations that have contributed to the rich history of the Kingdom, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Balawi outlines the department's efforts to preserve Jordan's cultural heritage and archaeological treasures. He underscored the department's pivotal role in bolstering the tourism sector, a key contributor to the nation's economy.

MP Majdi Yaqoub, who heads the panel, affirmed that the visit was part of the committee's mandate to oversee such matters. He emphasised the committee's dedication to ensuring the preservation and promotion of the Kingdom's historical heritage.



