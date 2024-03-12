Qatari Embassy Launches Food Aid Campaign

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Qatari Embassy in Jordan announced on Tuesday the launch of a food aid campaign. The campaign aims to distribute 874 food baskets, reaching a broad spectrum of targeted groups and underprivileged families throughout the Kingdom.
This initiative is a collaborative effort between the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and the Qatar Charity Organisation, as reported by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
According to a statement from the embassy, the campaign is part of humanitarian initiatives carried out under the directives of HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar.
