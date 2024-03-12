JAF, PSD Launches Investigation As Drone Debris Found In Irbid

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said that Explosive Ordnance Disposal Specialist teams from the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army (JAF) and the PSD have discovered drone parts in an uninhabited area in Irbid, some 80 kilometres north of Amman.

The discovery was made in the vicinity of where an explosion was reported on Monday, without causing any significant damage.



The spokesperson confirmed that an investigation is currently under way to determine the origin of the drone and the circumstances surrounding the incident, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also urged the public to refrain from circulating unrelated videos on social media platforms, as some individuals are attempting to spread and share them.