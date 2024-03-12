Growing Emphasis On Environmental Stewardship Boosts Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI)'S Distributed Energy Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Amid a politicized backlash over corporate ESG responsiveness, investors are increasingly focusing on the E element in the acronym - environmental transitioning

Distributed energy solutions company Correlate Energy Corp. is an environmental stewardship-responsive company helping clients to adopt microgrid and clean energy strategies

The company recently completed the installation of an emission-reducing rooftop solar power project, billed as the largest such facility in Illinois Correlate's installation is expected to reduce about 18,849 tons of carbon dioxide over the next 20 years while providing about 20 to 25 percent of the facility's overall needs

Global asset manager giant BlackRock's recent decision to scrap its Environmental Social Governance (“ESG”) investing strategy in favor of a focus on environmental-only“transition investing” ( ) represents a response to the“backlash against politicizing investment processes that are governed by legal obligations,” and stands to actually increase attention on companies that support energy-users' transition to green energy alternatives.

Distributed energy solutions company Correlate Energy (OTCQB: CIPI) is seeing an increasing number of corporate clients partnering with its microgrid and clean energy strategies as the demand for...

