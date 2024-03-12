Techmediabreaks Bravo Multinational Inc. (BRVO) Engages Legal Advisor To Assist With Uplisting

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Bravo (OTC: BRVO) , a company actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors, today announced that it has retained Richard (“Rick”) Jones of Jones & Haley, P.C., a seasoned securities lawyer and former SEC staffer, to assist with its plan to uplist onto a national stock exchange over the coming months. With extensive legal and financial expertise in guiding public companies, Jones holds the designation of DAD (Attorney Designated Advisor for Disclosure) for OTC Markets.“We are excited to announce this important next step in our uplisting process. Rick will assist our corporate team with the expertise necessary for a successful transaction,” said Grant Cramer, chairman and CEO of Bravo.“In consultation with Rick and our other board of directors, we are evaluating the NYSE-American and Nasdaq Capital Markets as our two options for a potential uplisting. Our goal is to accomplish this milestone as soon as possible.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Bravo Multinational Inc.

Bravo is actively exploring opportunities in the entertainment, hospitality and technology sectors to generate long-term value for its shareholders through high-growth business ventures. Currently focused on pioneering innovative solutions in the digital content landscape, Bravo's goal is to provide cutting-edge and diverse content experiences to a global audience. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

