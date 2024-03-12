Death Toll From Hunger In Gaza Increases To 27 People

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation committed 8 massacres during the past 24 hours, leaving 72 deaths and 129 injured, noting that several victims are still under the rubble and on the roads because the occupation prevented ambulance and civil defence crews from reaching them.

The ministry indicated that the toll of the brutal war had risen since 7 October, to 31,184 deaths and 72,889 injured, indicating that 72% of the victims were children and women. The death toll from hunger rose to 27 amid the lack of food in the Strip.

The Ministry of Health said that the aid reaching the northern Gaza Strip is very little and is not enough for anyone, adding:“Doctors will die... nurses there will die, and the world will witness the largest number of victims of hunger in the coming days.”

Also on Tuesday, a ship carrying about 200 tonnes of food sailed from a port in Cyprus, in a first attempt to launch a new sea route to deliver aid to residents of the Gaza Strip who are on the brink of famine. The rescue ship“Open Arms” was seen sailing from the port of Larnaca in Cyprus, towing a barge containing about 200 tonnes of flour, rice, and proteins.

Meanwhile, Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said that the Israeli occupation prohibited the entry of critical medical aid, including life-saving supplies, into the Gaza Strip.

Lazzarini confirmed in a post on the X platform that all residents of the Gaza Strip depend on humanitarian aid to survive, adding:“Very little is coming and restrictions are increasing,” adding that“a truck loaded with aid was returned because it contained scissors used in medical kits for children.”

Lazzarini pointed out that the list includes basic and life-saving materials, including anesthesia medications, oxygen cylinders, ventilators, water-cleaning tablets, cancer medications, and other necessary medical supplies.

In the meantime, Egypt invited the leaders of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) to visit Cairo, within the next few days, to review what it described as a developed US plan regarding reaching a truce agreement.

On the ground, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said that its fighters detonated a high-explosive device with an occupation army force of 6 individuals inside a residential apartment in Hamad Town, north of Khan Yunis.

The brigades also announced the targeting of a military vehicle and a D9 bulldozer with RBG shells, and the bombing of gatherings of occupation soldiers with mortar shells in the city.

For its part, the Izz Al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that it had detonated two explosive devices with two Israeli forces, noting that its fighters clashed with members of those two forces in Hamad Town, north of the city of Khan Yunis, and that they left them dead and wounded.

Al-Qassam also announced that it had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell in Hamad Town, south of the Gaza Strip.