Al Abdulghani Motors Earns Award For Excellence In Sustainability

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Municipality unveiled the book 'Corporate Environmental Sustainability – Reports and Achievements' during an event at Al Bidda Park on the sidelines of the International Horticultural Exhibition Expo Doha.

Present at the event were HE the Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah as well as respected businessmen, chief executives, VIPs, and media personalities.

The occasion included award presentations honouring companies for their initiatives in implementing top sustainability standards in Qatar.

Al Abdulghani Motors was one such entity, and was awarded the Excellence in Sustainability Award by HE al-Attiyah for the Best Green Initiative.

“The significance of global environmental signs such as global warming and climate change cannot be denied,” Al Abdulghani Motors chief executive Nasser al-Abdulghani said when receiving the award.“These signs have brought attention to the importance of raising environmental awareness, safeguarding biodiversity, and fostering collaboration across all levels of society.”

“At Al Abdulghani Motors, our commitment extends beyond our business objectives as we actively strive to protect the environment,” he said.“As a leading automotive company, we recognise our responsibility towards society and strive to make a positive impact on both the community and the environment in which we operate.”

