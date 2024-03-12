Atletico's Simeone Welcomes 'Important' Griezmann Return

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone and defender Axel Witsel said on Tuesday they hoped Antoine Griezmann's return could propel them into the Champions League quarter-finals.

The French forward suffered an ankle sprain in the 1-0 last 16 first-leg defeat by Inter Milan in February and missed the following four matches across all competitions, in which Atletico won just once.

Griezmann has trained ahead of the second leg at the Metropolitano stadium in the Spanish capital on Wednesday and could start.

“Griezmann gives the team a lot of strength... he's a very important player, we are very happy that he is back,” Witsel told a news conference.

Coach Simeone said the 32-year-old's return would expand his options in the clash against last year's runners-up.

“His return to the team gives us more solutions and more tactical possibilities... and we hope he has the game that he wants to have,” said Simeone.

Atletico were beaten 2-0 on Saturday by lowly Cadiz in La Liga but the coach expected supporters would back the team to the hilt against Inter.

“We'll accept what they want to give us – they always give everything and support us, I am sure our fans will be like they always are,” added Simeone.

Atletico are fourth in La Liga and face a battle with Athletic Bilbao to hold on to that spot, with the Basque team also knocking them out of the Copa del Rey in the semi-finals.

“I can say that I believe in my players, in my team and I know they will have a good game,” said Simeone.

“In recent games the team has not maintained the level they had been playing at and we hope to keep growing after the lessons (we've been given).”

At home Atletico have been far stronger than on the road, losing just once there this season, against Athletic in the cup.

“It's a fact that here at home Atletico transform – if they always played here, they'd be first in the league,” said Inter coach Simone Inzaghi.

“In the last 30 (home) matches they have only lost against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey, I saw that game and they did not deserve to lose.

“We all know what Atletico are, who their coach is. We've prepared, knowing that the Metropolitano is a big factor for them, and we will play the game without thinking about what happened in Milan.”

Inzaghi said his team, runaway leaders in Serie A, were aiming to go all the way to the final again after losing last year's against Manchester City.

“Last year we reached the final in Istanbul and this year we want to go on our run again,” he added.

“We're leaving the league to one side for now, thinking about each game (as it comes), and tomorrow night we'll give our best and we know we will face off against a team with great quality.”

