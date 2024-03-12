PM, US Official Review Ties, Gaza Developments

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met at his office Tuesday with United States Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the close strategic relations between Qatar and the United States of America. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, the two countries' efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire in the Strip, and the continued entry of humanitarian aid to the besieged in Gaza without hindrance.

